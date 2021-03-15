TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001319 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

