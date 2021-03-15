TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Sells $56,760.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Simon Edward Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. 1,103,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,616. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $541.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TrueCar by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

