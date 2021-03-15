TrueDeck Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,086.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $410,025.32 and $13,086.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.30 or 0.00656540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00035327 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

