Truist Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $16.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 45.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.11. 1,926,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,198,293. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 537,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

