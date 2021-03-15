Truist Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $31.17. 1,315,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,790,373. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

