Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

