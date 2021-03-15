Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for HCI Group in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

HCI opened at $75.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HCI Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

