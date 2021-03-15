Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE MTN opened at $315.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.55. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

