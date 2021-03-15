Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol to $65.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

APH opened at $64.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

