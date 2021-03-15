Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.90.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

