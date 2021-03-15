Truist Securiti Weighs in on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,563 shares of company stock worth $176,297. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

