Truist Securiti Weighs in on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.96.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

