Truist Securities Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,790,373. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 144.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 113,289 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

