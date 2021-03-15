Truist Securities Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,790,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

