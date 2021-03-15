TurtleCoin Price Up 114.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 114.7% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $796,948.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,617,660,070 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

