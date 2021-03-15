Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

TWLO opened at $362.92 on Monday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.39 and a 200-day moving average of $324.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

