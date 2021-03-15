Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $167,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tyson Foods by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after buying an additional 711,932 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 581,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

