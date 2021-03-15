U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.75

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 6227626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

