Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Cap of $14.08 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $156,275.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,731.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.12 or 0.03212289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.01 or 0.00361784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.11 or 0.00952136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00396598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00351577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00246028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

