UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in February

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,563.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UCB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

UCB stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.56. UCB has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

