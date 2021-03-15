UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.28

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

About UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.