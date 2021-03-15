UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $302.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.05 million and the highest is $310.74 million. UDR reported sales of $320.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

NYSE:UDR opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in UDR by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 66.1% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

