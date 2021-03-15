UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of UFP Industries worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,522 shares of company stock worth $3,943,238 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

