UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $709,908.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. UGAS has a market cap of $3.93 million and $709,908.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00050044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.21 or 0.00662454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

