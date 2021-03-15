Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.92.

ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

