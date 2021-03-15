Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.92.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

