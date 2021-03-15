UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $23.58 or 0.00041826 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $46.50 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.20 or 0.00452637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00061144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.00568154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,761,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,186,316 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.