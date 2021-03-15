Umbrella Network Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and $2.70 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00031601 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

