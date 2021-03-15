UNICORN Token Trading Up 172.2% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $60,011.45 and $77.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 172.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

