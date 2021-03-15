Unification Trading Down 10.6% This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Unification has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $32,768.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00664409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

