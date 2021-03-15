UniLayer (LAYER) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $19.91 million and $2.07 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

