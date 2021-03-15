UniLend Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00006033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $48.84 million and $462,191.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00654259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026222 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035169 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UFT is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,384,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

