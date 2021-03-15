Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $14.68 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $28.13 or 0.00052404 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $14.68 billion and approximately $645.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,766,772 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.