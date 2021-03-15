United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.65

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 329410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $51,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,804,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,032 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 516,997 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

