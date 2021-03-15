United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 1,765,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,703,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

