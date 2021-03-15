United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.69 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

