United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 7,131,648 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $186,655.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,000 shares of company stock worth $968,125. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,004 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of United States Antimony worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

