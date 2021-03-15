United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne Sells 917 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total value of $139,118.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of USLM traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.