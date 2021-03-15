United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:USLM traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

