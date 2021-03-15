Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $105.70 on Monday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $200,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.