Univar Solutions’ (UNVR) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $22.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,862,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after buying an additional 135,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

