UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Cap Reaches $8.39 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00048642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00072026 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035529 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

