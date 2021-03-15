UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.34 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $2.34 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003572 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.00364777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

