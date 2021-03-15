uPlexa (UPX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $465,678.71 and approximately $580.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

