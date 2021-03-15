Uquid Coin Trading 22.3% Higher This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $13.45 or 0.00024815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $134.54 million and $13.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.39 or 0.00666546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

