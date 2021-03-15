Urban One (UONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

Urban One stock remained flat at $$5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $276.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. Urban One has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $54.16.

Get Urban One alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $830,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.