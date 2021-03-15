Urban One (UONEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:UONEK traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,990. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.