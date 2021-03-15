Urus Trading Down 25.1% This Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.26 or 0.00022841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $5.76 million and $196,395.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00452877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00070335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.44 or 0.00550309 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.