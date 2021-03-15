US Capital Advisors Comments on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $75.29.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

