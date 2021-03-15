US Capital Advisors Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

ENB opened at $36.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

